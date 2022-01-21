Home TV Show News and Interviews Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager

Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager

Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Frank Lampard will succeed Rafa Benitez at Everton after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal to become their new manager.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Everton

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Who do you think has been the biggest flop? 👀 #FCEXTRATIME | ESPN FC

Who do you think has been the biggest flop? 👀 #FCEXTRATIME | ESPN FC

Next Video
Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes

Related videos

Top