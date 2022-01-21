Frank Lampard appointed Everton manager

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Frank Lampard will succeed Rafa Benitez at Everton after agreeing a two-and-a-half year deal to become their new manager.
#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Everton
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf