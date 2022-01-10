Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Newcastle in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims

Newcastle in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims

Newcastle in talks to sign Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

The Transfer Show | Latest on Rudiger, Digne, Traoré & more 📝

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Newcastle are interested in signing 19-year-old Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims as they look to bolster their striker options.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #Newcastle

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
17 Players UNHAPPY At United! | Chelsea & Arsenal Treatment | Vibe With FIVE

17 Players UNHAPPY At United! | Chelsea & Arsenal Treatment | Vibe With FIVE

Next Video
The Transfer Show | Latest on Rudiger, Digne, Traoré & more 📝

The Transfer Show | Latest on Rudiger, Digne, Traoré & more 📝

Related videos

Top