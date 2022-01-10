17 Players UNHAPPY At United! | Chelsea & Arsenal Treatment | Vibe With FIVE

Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are back with another episode of Vibe With FIVE. Today, we’re discussing the news that apparently 17 players are unhappy at Man United! We’re also talking The FA Cup, Arsenal, Chelsea and much more.

0:59; – Intro

2:50; – Views on Harry Maguire

3:20; – Phil Jones comeback

6:40; – 17 players unhappy at United

10:43; – Rio on unhappy players in his time at United, Wayne Rooney story

12:56; – club in dissary due to player unrest? Or vice versa?

14:55; – Rio on changing room scuffles

16:13; – Dwight Yorke story

18:36; – Ste on Sir Alex team sheet story

20:00; – Chelsea & Lukaku situation, how Chelsea dealt with him

21:36; – Richard Arnold, CEO of United

25:37; – Arsenal out of the FA Cup

26:06; – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

27:10; – Arteta the right man for Arsenal?

29:38; – Outro

