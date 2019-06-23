Netherlands vs Sweden Full Match – FIFA Women’s World Cup Semi Final | 3 July 2019

FIFA Women’s World Cup

Netherlands vs Sweden The second semi-final – All the action from the match between the winners of the third and fourth quarter-finals, held at Stade de Lyon in France. England’s dreams of winning this competition came to an end in the cruellest of manners at this stage four years ago in Edmonton, Canada, when Laura Bassett scored an injury-time own goal to give Japan a 2-1 win after both teams had converted first-half penalties. England went on to claim the consolation of third place, while the Japanese surrendered the title they had won in 2011 when they were beaten 5-2 by USA in the final.

