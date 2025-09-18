Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 17 September 2025
BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 17 September 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town extended highlights – Carabao Cup

Cancel
Multi-Links
MOTD Full Show Link 1 Link 2
BBC Match of the day MOTDHighlightsReview ShowUEFA Champions League - UCL

BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 17 September 2025

Mark Chapman presents highlights from the opening match day of the 2025/26 Champions League. Six-time winners Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield, and Chelsea return to the scene of their first European Cup triumph when they play Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Tottenham open their campaign against Villarreal, and last season’s semi-finalists Arsenal travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club. Holders PSG begin their title defence against Atalanta in Paris.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
ucl full match

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 September 2025

Next Video
carabao-cup-logo

Sheffield Wednesday v Grimsby Town extended highlights – Carabao Cup

Top