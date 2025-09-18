BBC Match of the day MOTD: UEFA Champions League Highlights | 17 September 2025

Mark Chapman presents highlights from the opening match day of the 2025/26 Champions League. Six-time winners Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid at Anfield, and Chelsea return to the scene of their first European Cup triumph when they play Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. Tottenham open their campaign against Villarreal, and last season’s semi-finalists Arsenal travel to Bilbao to face Athletic Club. Holders PSG begin their title defence against Atalanta in Paris.

