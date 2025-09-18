Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 17 September 2025

Arne Slot’s Liverpool start their hunt for a seventh UEFA Champions League crown as they host Diego Simeone’s Athletico Madrid at Anfield.

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.