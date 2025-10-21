Home TV Show Monday Night Football MNF Monday Night Football Pre-match and Post-match analysis with Jamie Carragher and Gary O’Neil
Monday Night Football Pre-match and Post-match analysis with Jamie Carragher and Gary O’Neil
Should Mohamed Salah remain in Liverpool's starting XI? [FULL SHOW] | ESPN FC

Monday Night Football – Pre-match and Post-match analysis with Jamie Carragher and Gary O’Neil, Rivals from the capital West Ham and Brentford meet in the Premier League on Monday Night Football. Nuno Espirito Santo is without a win in his first two games as Irons boss.

