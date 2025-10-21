Home Leagues Premier League Liverpool Should Mohamed Salah remain in Liverpool’s starting XI? [FULL SHOW] | ESPN FC
Should Mohamed Salah remain in Liverpool’s starting XI? [FULL SHOW] | ESPN FC
Should Mohamed Salah remain in Liverpool’s starting XI? [FULL SHOW] | ESPN FC

Today on ESPN FC, the panel discusses…

0:00 Intro
0:32 Liverpool vs. Manchester United
6:53 Liverpool’s starting XI
19:36 Premier League title odds
24:42 Barcelona’s upcoming week
33:05 Vini Jr.’s exchanges with Getafe’s manager
36:08 Champions League odds
40:46 Extra Time

