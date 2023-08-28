Home News and Interviews Mohammed Kudus First Day At West Ham | Behind The Scenes

Mohammed Kudus First Day At West Ham | Behind The Scenes

Mohammed Kudus First Day At West Ham | Behind The Scenes
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Mohamed Salah, Sofyan Amrabat and Matheus Nunes | Good Morning Transfers LIVE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Get a sneak peek of Mohammed Kudus’ first day as a Hammer as our new signing visited the London Stadium and donned the West Ham shirt for the very first time.

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets
► Iron Cast: https://podfollow.com/1686602879/view

Previous Video
Premier League Review

Premier League Review – 28 August 2023

Next Video
Mohamed Salah, Sofyan Amrabat and Matheus Nunes | Good Morning Transfers LIVE

Mohamed Salah, Sofyan Amrabat and Matheus Nunes | Good Morning Transfers LIVE

Related videos

Top