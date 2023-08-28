Premier League Review – 28 August 2023

Premier League Highlights Show Catch up on all the latest action from the Premier League. IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video BBC Sportcene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show – 26 August 2023 Next Video Mohammed Kudus First Day At West Ham | Behind The Scenes Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Sportcene – Scottish Premiership Saturday Highlights Show – 26 August 2023 218 icon Watch LaterAdded 05:09 Mohammed Kudus First Day At West Ham | Behind The Scenes 42.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 00:00 Mohamed Salah, Sofyan Amrabat and Matheus Nunes | Good Morning Transfers LIVE 82.5K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 August 2023 5.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 27 August 2023 3.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Sheffield United v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 27 August 2023 1.2K