Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Milan welcome Lazio at San Siro | Promo | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24

Milan welcome Lazio at San Siro | Promo | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24

Milan welcome Lazio at San Siro | Promo | Round 7 | Serie A 2023/24
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Welcome to The Weekend-29/09/2023

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

All the numbers, stats and interesting facts about the 7th Round fixtures | Serie A 2023/24

0:00 Lecce-Napoli
0:28 Milan-Lazio
0:58 Salernitana-Inter
1:28 Bologna-Empoli
1:58 Udinese-Genoa
2:28 Atalanta-Juventus
2:58 Roma-Frosinone
3:28 Sassuolo-Monza
3:58 Torino-Verona
4:28 Fiorentina-Cagliari

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Fanzone-29/09/2023

Fanzone-29/09/2023

Next Video
Welcome to The Weekend-29/09/2023

Welcome to The Weekend-29/09/2023

Related videos

Top