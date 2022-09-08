Mathys Tel Becomes Bayerns Youngest Goal Scorer Ever

Mathys Tel sets record with his first Bundesliga Goal for FC Bayern

Dream start for Mathys Tel in the Bundesliga. On Matchday six, he scored the opening

goal of the game against VfB Stuttgart and set the record for the youngest Bayern

Player to score a Bundesliga goal. What do you think? How many will he score this

season? Let us know in the comments!

