Matchday – Pre-Match Show: Chelsea v Crystal Palace | ChelseaTV
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Football Focus – 03 October 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
13 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Matchday – Pre-Match Show: Chelsea v Crystal Palace | ChelseaTV
London rivals Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea are looking to win their sixth consecutive league victory over Palace for the first time in their history.