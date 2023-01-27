Martinelli is an INCREDIBLE weapon | Pep Guardiola | Man City 1-0 Arsenal | FA Cup

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 Intro

00:25 Tight game, knew the quality of opponent, second half was better

00:50 Did not

01:18 Bringing on Alvarez was a masterstroke?

01:45 Delighted that Alvarez can play with Haaland

02:08 Now we saw what they do, they saw what we do, maybe it changes

02:43 Tough game for Haaland

02:49 In general we did everything against an exceptional team

03:05 I know how difficult it is to beat Arsenal

03:56 Defended well, Martinelli is incredible weapon

04:20 John Stones hamstring injury

04:32 Knew he was not ready from the start

04:42 No Man United did not do man to man marking

04:56 Teams more than welcome to do whatever they want

05:28 Arsenal defend really well

06:34 I’m pretty sure both teams will adjust things

07:11 The players are happy, it is not the premier league

07:32 Mikel does not rotate a lot in premier league, it will be different

07:41 The impact from Zinchenko, Odegaard when they came in, it will be different

08:15 This will be forgotten for them

08:28 Changes in Arsenal starting eleven? Not a question for me, I think Mikel is coming

