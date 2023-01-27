Martinelli is an INCREDIBLE weapon | Pep Guardiola | Man City 1-0 Arsenal | FA Cup

-TIMESTAMPS-
00:00 Intro
00:25 Tight game, knew the quality of opponent, second half was better
00:50 Did not
01:18 Bringing on Alvarez was a masterstroke?
01:45 Delighted that Alvarez can play with Haaland
02:08 Now we saw what they do, they saw what we do, maybe it changes
02:43 Tough game for Haaland
02:49 In general we did everything against an exceptional team
03:05 I know how difficult it is to beat Arsenal
03:56 Defended well, Martinelli is incredible weapon
04:20 John Stones hamstring injury
04:32 Knew he was not ready from the start
04:42 No Man United did not do man to man marking
04:56 Teams more than welcome to do whatever they want
05:28 Arsenal defend really well
06:34 I’m pretty sure both teams will adjust things
07:11 The players are happy, it is not the premier league
07:32 Mikel does not rotate a lot in premier league, it will be different
07:41 The impact from Zinchenko, Odegaard when they came in, it will be different
08:15 This will be forgotten for them
08:28 Changes in Arsenal starting eleven? Not a question for me, I think Mikel is coming
@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!
Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥
www.instagram.com/HaytersTV
www.facebook.com/HaytersTV
www.twitter.com/HaytersTV
www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv
Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv
#mancity #arsenal #facup