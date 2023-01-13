Home Highlights (UK Only) March bags brace as Brighton THRASH Liverpool! | Brighton 3-0 Liverpool | Premier League Highlights

March bags brace as Brighton THRASH Liverpool! | Brighton 3-0 Liverpool | Premier League Highlights

March bags brace as Brighton THRASH Liverpool! | Brighton 3-0 Liverpool | Premier League Highlights
Highlights from the Premier League as Brighton put on an incredible display to beat Liverpool for the first time in the Premier League!

Brighton & Hove Albion , Liverpool, Full Match,Premier League , epl

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool Full Match – Premier League | 14 January 2023

