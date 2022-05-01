Manchester United vs Brentford Preview – Premier League | 2 May 2022

Match preview: Man Utd v Brentford

Can Ronaldo extend his amazing record against promoted teams or will the Bees end a 25-year Old Trafford wait?.

Man Utd team news

Man United will again be without the services of Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Mason Greenwood for Monday’s clash with Brentford.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Jesse Lingard could all be back in the squad, but Jadon Sancho is facing a battle to return before the end of the campaign due to tonsillitis.

Alejandro Garnacho made his debut for the Red Devils against Chelsea and will hope to be involved once again, and it would not be a surprise too see the same starting XI from the clash with the Blues.

Fred, who has recently been out with a hip problem, might make his return off the bench, while Marcus Rashford is potentially under threat from Juan Mata, but it could be a case of same again from Rangnick.

Brentford team news

As for Brentford, Frank said during his pre-match press conference that Christian Norgaard and Kristoffer Ajer should be available for selection at Old Trafford.

Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka and Saman Ghoddos are out, though, while Mathias Jorgensen will be absent for the remainder of the campaign due to a groin issue.

Christian Eriksen has been in excellent form for Brentford in the second half of the season and will again feature in central midfield, while Ivan Toney, who has 12 league goals this term, will be joined by Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles; Matic, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Elanga; Ronaldo

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen; Roerslev, Eriksen, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney