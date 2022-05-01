Should ten Hag Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Man United? | Player Of The Season Awards! | Vibe With FIVE

A very special edition of Vibe with FIVE! This week, the guys pick their Premier League Season awards. From Player of the season, Manager of the season, Underachiever of the season and a few others. Get ready for the debates. You’ll hear their picks and why they went with that selection. As well, we talk if Erik ten Hag should keep Cristiano Ronaldo for next season. Ralf Rangnick accepts the managerial role with Austria. All the biggest headlines and results of the past weekend in the Premier League. Of course, we will answer your questions right at the end too! Enjoy a jam packed episode of Vibe with FIVE.

0:00; Coming Up…

0:43; Intro

1:17; Sokin AD

2:20; Should ten Hag keep Ronaldo at Man United?

13:53; Young Player Of The Season

20:12; Underachiever Of The Season

33:00; Most Improved Player Of The Season

35:15; Signing Of The Season

40:07; Manager Of The Season

44:55; Player Of The Season

47:55; Wynts Freestyle

48:26; Outro

Sokin website: https://www.sokin.com

Sokin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sokinglobal/

Sokin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SokinGlobal

Sokin on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sokinglobal

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson…

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrStephenHowson

Intro Music by Jo Joey: https://www.instagram.com/jojoeyoffic…

SPONSORED BY SOKIN

OPEN A FREE ACCOUNT AND START YOUR SOKIN JOURNEY TODAY: www.sokin.com

Say goodbye to expensive hidden-fees and hefty currency exchange markups and say hello to Sokin, a safe, convenient and easy way to send money abroad.

For a no-contract, fixed monthly fee (£9.99/€9.99), you get unlimited money transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries* via our free, easy-to-use app, wherever you are in the world.

From going to the shops, to withdrawing cash from an ATM, our eco-friendly Sokin cards (UK-only) can be used for your day-to-day requirements. Our cards are also accepted worldwide; ideal for all your holiday payment needs.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Sokin app and register for your FREE global currency account to enjoy unlimited, commission-free, hassle-free global payments! Available on iOS and Android.

#RioFerdinand #FIVE #VibeWithFIVE