Should ten Hag Keep Cristiano Ronaldo At Man United? | Player Of The Season Awards! | Vibe With FIVE

A very special edition of Vibe with FIVE! This week, the guys pick their Premier League Season awards. From Player of the season, Manager of the season, Underachiever of the season and a few others. Get ready for the debates. You’ll hear their picks and why they went with that selection. As well, we talk if Erik ten Hag should keep Cristiano Ronaldo for next season. Ralf Rangnick accepts the managerial role with Austria. All the biggest headlines and results of the past weekend in the Premier League. Of course, we will answer your questions right at the end too! Enjoy a jam packed episode of Vibe with FIVE.
0:00; Coming Up…
0:43; Intro
1:17; Sokin AD
2:20; Should ten Hag keep Ronaldo at Man United?
13:53; Young Player Of The Season
20:12; Underachiever Of The Season
33:00; Most Improved Player Of The Season
35:15; Signing Of The Season
40:07; Manager Of The Season
44:55; Player Of The Season
47:55; Wynts Freestyle
48:26; Outro
