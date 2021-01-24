Home Cup Games FA Cup Manchester United v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 24 January 2021
Manchester United v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 24 January 2021
1st half 2nd half Post-match Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Manchester United v Liverpool Full Match – FA Cup | 24 January 2021

Manchester United v Liverpool – All the action from the clash between the rivals at Old Trafford. The sides last met in the Premier League a week ago at Anfield, while the last meeting between them in this competition came at this stage of the 2011/12 campaign, when Liverpool recorded a 2-1 home win thanks to a late winner by Dirk Kuyt

