Chelsea vs Luton Town Full Match – FA Cup | 24 January 2021

Chelsea v Luton Town – All the action from the encounter at Stamford Bridge. Luton defeated fellow Championship side 1-0 in the previous round and will be looking to demonstrate how much they have progressed having been playing non-league football as recently at the 2013/14 season. However, the Blues, who swept aside Morecambe 4-0 in the previous round, have great pedigree in this competition, winning it eight times with the most recent of those triumphs coming in 2018