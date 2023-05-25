Manchester United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 25 May 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Frank Lampard PRE-MATCH Press Conference | Manchester United vs Chelsea Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded 11:05 Frank Lampard PRE-MATCH Press Conference | Manchester United vs Chelsea 26K icon Watch LaterAdded 13:25 10 GAMES THAT WON THE PREMIER LEAGUE | 3-in-a-row for Man City! 650.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:26 Manchester City’s pending charges are a cloud over the Premier League! ☁ 73.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Real Madrid v Rayo Vallecano Full Match – LaLiga | 24 May 2023 515 icon Watch LaterAdded Fiorentina v Inter Full Match – Coppa Italia | 24 May 2023 544 icon Watch LaterAdded Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 24 May 2023 835