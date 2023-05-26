Home Leagues Bundesliga Top 10 Best FC Bayern Goals 2022/23 | Musiala, Gnabry, Mané & More

Long-range stunners, super solos and cracking volleys!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

FC Bayern are still in the thick of the title race. Their 90 goals this season are the most in the league. Ahead of the two-way battle with Borussia Dortmund for the German championship, we take a look at the 10 best Bayern goals from this campaign. Enjoy! Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/All_Broadcaster

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel provides exclusive content for fans of Germany’s top league from all around the world that can’t be found anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

