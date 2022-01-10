Home Cup Games FA Cup Manchester United v Aston Villa Full Match – FA Cup | 10 January 2022

Manchester United v Aston Villa – All the action from the third-round tie at Old Trafford. The Villans have already won here once this season, prevailing 1-0 in the Premier League in September courtesy of an 88th-minute Kortney Hause strike, with Bruno Fernandes missing the change to equalise from the penalty spot in injury time. Both teams have since changed managers, with Ralf Rangnick taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the United hot seat, and Steven Gerrard replacing Dean Smith as Villa boss

