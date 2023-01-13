Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester Derby No.189 | Will it be as eventful as the last one?

Manchester Derby No.189 | Will it be as eventful as the last one?

Manchester Derby No.189 | Will it be as eventful as the last one?
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Joao Felixs Chelsea Debut Cut Short In Fulham Defeat | Chelsea Unseen Extra | Presented by trivago

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

As we build up to the latest Manchester Derby at Old Trafford, here’s a recap of the last one earlier this season. The 188th meeting certainly wasn’t a quiet one, with hat tricks from both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Chelsea in talks with PSV for Madueke; Besiktas terminate Weghorst loan

Chelsea in talks with PSV for Madueke; Besiktas terminate Weghorst loan

Next Video
Joao Felixs Chelsea Debut Cut Short In Fulham Defeat | Chelsea Unseen Extra | Presented by trivago

Joao Felixs Chelsea Debut Cut Short In Fulham Defeat | Chelsea Unseen Extra | Presented by trivago

Related videos

Top