Manchester City v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 11 April 2023

Manchester City v Bayern Munich – Coverage of the quarter-final first-leg clash from Etihad Stadium. United thrashed Bayern’s compatriots RB Leipzig 8-1 on aggregate in the previous round, with Erling Haaland scoring five goals in a 7-0 second-leg victory at this venue. However, Bayern, who eliminated Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, should prove to be a different proposition, even though they recently parted company with manager Julian Nagelsmann