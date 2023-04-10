Benfica vs Inter (0-2) | Nerazzurri pick up commanding first-leg lead! | Champions League Highlights

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku saw Inter take an unexpectedly efficient first-leg lead against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.
