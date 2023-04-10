Home Highlights (UK Only) Benfica vs Inter (0-2) | Nerazzurri pick up commanding first-leg lead! | Champions League Highlights

Benfica vs Inter (0-2) | Nerazzurri pick up commanding first-leg lead! | Champions League Highlights

Benfica vs Inter (0-2) | Nerazzurri pick up commanding first-leg lead! | Champions League Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

One of the BEST players Ive trained in my LIFE! | Pep hails Man City star after thrashing Bayern

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Goals from Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku saw Inter take an unexpectedly efficient first-leg lead against Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Click here to purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass – http://bit.ly/BTSportMonthlyPass

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for the best videos from BT Sport ➡️ http://bit.ly/17YTeL5

Subscribe to our Boxing YouTube channel ➡️ http://po.st/NoFilterYT

Twitter: http://twitter.com/btsport
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/btsport
Instagram:http://instagram.com/btsport
Website: http://sport.bt.com

Previous Video
Manchester City v Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Bayern Munich Full Match – UEFA Champions League | 11 April 2023

Next Video
One of the BEST players Ive trained in my LIFE! | Pep hails Man City star after thrashing Bayern

One of the BEST players Ive trained in my LIFE! | Pep hails Man City star after thrashing Bayern

Related videos

Top