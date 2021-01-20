Home TV Show News and Interviews Fulham v Manchester United Preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021
Fulham v Manchester United Preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021
Manchester City v Aston Villa preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021

Fulham v Manchester United Preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021

In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United. The Cottagers go into the game in the bottom three while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to retain top spot.

Fulham
Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Loftus-Cheek, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Bryan; Lookman, Cavaleiro

Manchester United
Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani

