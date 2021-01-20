Fulham v Manchester United Preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021

In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United. The Cottagers go into the game in the bottom three while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to retain top spot.

Fulham

Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Loftus-Cheek, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Bryan; Lookman, Cavaleiro

Manchester United

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani