Fulham v Manchester United Preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021
In-depth look at the Premier League clash between Fulham and Manchester United. The Cottagers go into the game in the bottom three while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men look to retain top spot.
Fulham
Probable Lineup (3-5-2): Areola; Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo; Tete, Loftus-Cheek, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Bryan; Lookman, Cavaleiro
Manchester United
Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani