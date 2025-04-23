Home Leagues Premier League Aston Villa Manchester City v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 22 April 2025
Manchester City v Aston Villa Full Match Replay | 22 April 2025
Aston Villa claimed victories against Manchester City in two of their last three meetings, winning the most recent matchup on Dec. 21 with a 2-1 scoreline; Morgan Rogers found the net and provided an assist for Villa in the win at home.

