Under The Skin: The Story of Crystal Palace

This documentary reveals the unique DNA of one of the Premier League’s most exciting teams, Crystal Palace. Manager Oliver Glasner has unlocked the potential of players like Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and JP Mateta and 2024/25 looks to be a breakthrough season for the club. In this episode we head to the streets of south London to see what makes the area such fertile ground for rising ballers.

