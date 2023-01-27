Manchester City v Arsenal Full Match – FA Cup | 27 January 2023

Manchester City v Arsenal – All the action from the fourth-round tie at Etihad Stadium. These sides have been the top two in the Premier League for much of the season, but this is the first time they have faced each other in any competition this term. The last meeting between the teams at this ground saw the Citizens record an emphatic 5-0 league win in the early stages of the previous campaign, but the Gunners will be looking to demonstrate how much they have improved