Manchester City fancied to romp to the Premier League title

With just three games played in the Premier League there is already a familiar look to the top end of the table.

Liverpool lead the way with a 100 percent record, two points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City with Arsenal a further point adrift in third place.

Fellow title hopefuls Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have had mixed starts to the new campaign, but there is plenty of time for that to change. Read on as we assess this season’s title race.

Tougher tests to come for Liverpool

Liverpool are still second favourites for the title in the football odds offered by bookmakers despite recording victories over Norwich City, Southampton and Arsenal and leading the league table.

The Reds are yet to keep a clean sheet this season, with goalkeeper Alisson’s injury leaving them looking vulnerable at the back.

However, they have looked good going forward and have been tipped to once again push City all the way this term.

Liverpool are due to face four of the other ‘Big Six’ clubs by the middle of November and those matches will be a useful yardstick of their title chances.

City look a class apart

Quite how City don’t have a perfect record after three games is a mystery, with Pep Guardiola’s side dominating each of their opponents to date.

They demolished West Ham United 5-0 on the opening day, before being held 2-2 by Spurs in a game they should have won comfortably.

City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory at Bournemouth in match week three and are nicely tucked in behind Liverpool in the standings.

Their squad looks significantly stronger than all of their rivals and they are strongly fancied to win their third successive Premier League title.

Top four battle will be close

With City and Liverpool expected to lock out the two places, there is likely to be an almighty battle to secure the other two spots in the top four.

Spurs played well in their first two matches before wasting chances galore against Newcastle United, but they should have enough about them to finish third.

With Arsenal yet to fully resolve their defensive issues and Chelsea unable to strengthen their squad due to a transfer embargo, Man Utd should be able to cash in this season.

The Red Devils are still a work in progress, but they have been playing much more positively under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and can nab fourth spot.

Prediction: Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea.