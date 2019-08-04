Home News and Interviews Best Premier League moments from 2019-20 Matchweek 3 | 27 August 2019

Best Premier League moments from 2019-20 Matchweek 3 | 27 August 2019

Watch Best Premier League moments from 2019-20 Match Week 3


Previous Video
skysports-the-debate-sky-sports_4067873

Are Tottenham in crisis after Newcastle defeat? | The Debate | Merson & O’Hara

Next Video
Tottenham vs Liverpool | ESPN FC | 14th Sep 2018

Is everyone underestimating Chelsea? How much do refs make? | Extra Time

Related videos

Top