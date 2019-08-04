Women’s International Football – Belgium v England Full Match | 29 August 2019

Women’s International Football

Belgium v England – All the action from the friendly at Den Dreef Stadium in Leuven. England finished fourth in the recent World Cup and now turn their attention to Euro 2021, which they qualify for as hosts. Their opponents tonight did not qualify for the World Cup, but are looking to reach back-to-back European Championships and are currently on a good run of form, with their only defeat in the last 12 months coming in a friendly against world champions USA.