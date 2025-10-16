Home TV Show Podcast The Overlap LIVE in Rome with Marcel Desailly!
The Overlap LIVE in Rome with Marcel Desailly!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Mexico v Ecuador Full Match | 15 October 2025

Cancel
Podcast

The Overlap LIVE in Rome with Marcel Desailly!

- LUD:

Welcome to a special episode of The Overlap, live from Rome at the European Football Clubs (EFC) convention, with a live audience and special guest, former Chelsea, AC Milan and France legend Marcel Desailly.

The team kick things off by discussing club ownership, asking what makes a good owner and what are the biggest challenges they face in the modern game. From there, the conversation turns to football’s biggest issues, including fixture congestion, player welfare, and whether Rodri’s recent injury is a sign that players are now being overworked.

We then look back on Marcel Desailly’s incredible career, from tough Premier League battles with Duncan Ferguson and Alan Shearer to his move from midfield to defence. The World Cup winner also shares his coaching ambitions, thoughts on Financial Fair Play, and how he has seen the tactical side of football evolve over the years.

What is one thing you would change about modern football? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Overlap.

00:00 Intro
06:41 Debate on Player Rotation and Injuries
17:42 The Evolution of Football Tactics
21:58 Adapting to the English Premier League
26:20 The Financial Dynamics of European Football
30:55 The Debate on Salary Caps in Football
42:01 The Impact of Youth Academies on Modern Football
42:55 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP BREAKDOWN CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapBreakdown

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP NEWSLETTER https://substack.com/@theoverlapnewsletter

SUBSCRIBE TO THE OVERLAP US
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapUS

SUBSCRIBE TO NOT JUST FOOTBALL
www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapNotJustFootball?sub_confirmation=1

SUBSCRIBE TO STICK TO RUGBY HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapRugby

SUBSCRIBE TO THE STICK TO CRICKET CHANNEL HERE
https://www.youtube.com/@TheOverlapCricket?sub_confirmation=1

FOLLOW STICK TO CRICKET ON SOCIAL 👇🏏
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sticktocricket/
Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61577370443364
TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@sticktocricket
X – https://x.com/StickToCricket

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS
Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O
The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3
It Was What It Was – https://podfollow.com/1745066482
The Overlap US – https://podfollow.com/1769260064
The Breakdown Podcast – https://podfollow.com/1771490639
Not Just Football – https://podfollow.com/1772633121
———————————————————————-

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL
———————————————————————–
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896
Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap
https://bsky.app/profile/wearetheoverlap.bsky.social
————————————————————————

Previous Video
Man United’s Downfall After Fergie & Roy’s Ryder Cup Rage! | Stick to Football EP 98

Man United’s Downfall After Fergie & Roy’s Ryder Cup Rage! | Stick to Football EP 98

Next Video
friendly-match

Mexico v Ecuador Full Match | 15 October 2025

Top