The Overlap LIVE in Rome with Marcel Desailly!

Welcome to a special episode of The Overlap, live from Rome at the European Football Clubs (EFC) convention, with a live audience and special guest, former Chelsea, AC Milan and France legend Marcel Desailly.
The team kick things off by discussing club ownership, asking what makes a good owner and what are the biggest challenges they face in the modern game. From there, the conversation turns to football’s biggest issues, including fixture congestion, player welfare, and whether Rodri’s recent injury is a sign that players are now being overworked.
We then look back on Marcel Desailly’s incredible career, from tough Premier League battles with Duncan Ferguson and Alan Shearer to his move from midfield to defence. The World Cup winner also shares his coaching ambitions, thoughts on Financial Fair Play, and how he has seen the tactical side of football evolve over the years.
What is one thing you would change about modern football? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to like and subscribe so you never miss an episode of The Overlap.
00:00 Intro
06:41 Debate on Player Rotation and Injuries
17:42 The Evolution of Football Tactics
21:58 Adapting to the English Premier League
26:20 The Financial Dynamics of European Football
30:55 The Debate on Salary Caps in Football
42:01 The Impact of Youth Academies on Modern Football
42:55 Conclusion and Final Thoughts
