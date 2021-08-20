Home TV Show News and Interviews MAN CITY U23 V BLACKBURN ROVERS U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 HIGHLIGHTS
MAN CITY U23 V BLACKBURN ROVERS U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 HIGHLIGHTS
MAN CITY U23 V BLACKBURN ROVERS U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 HIGHLIGHTS

James McAtee scores a hat-trick as City EDS come back from 2-1 down to prove their PL2 champions status against a tough Blackburn Rovers side.

