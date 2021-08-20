MAN CITY U23 V BLACKBURN ROVERS U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 HIGHLIGHTS
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Pre-match Press Conference – Manchester United v Southampton
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
68 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
MAN CITY U23 V BLACKBURN ROVERS U23 | PREMIER LEAGUE 2 HIGHLIGHTS
James McAtee scores a hat-trick as City EDS come back from 2-1 down to prove their PL2 champions status against a tough Blackburn Rovers side.