Post-match Reaction and InterviewPremier League - EPL Madueke exciting, Mudryk impressive! | Graham Potter | Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Previous Post Klopps Reaction: 1000th game, positives & Bajcetic impact | Liverpool vs Chelsea Next Post Liverpool v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 81 icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 21 January 2023 137 icon Watch LaterAdded 11:22 KDB MAKES FIFA 23 TOTY | INSIDE CITY 419 11.1K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:14 Watkins bags winner after drone stops play! 😮 | Southampton 0-1 Aston Villa | EPL Highlights 111.8K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:03 Ferguson scores LATE equaliser in four-goal thriller! | Leicester 2-2 Brighton | EPL Highlights 129.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:05 Surridge scores late equaliser against former club! | Bournemouth 1-1 Nottm Forest | EPL Highlights 57.6K