Home News and Interviews Luton captain Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital following cardiac incident

Luton captain Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital following cardiac incident

Luton captain Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital following cardiac incident
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

How have UEFA and other organisations responded to new European Super League plans?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital following his cardiac incident at Bournemouth on Saturday.

#skysportsnews #skysports #premierleague

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Four of Big Six have committed to UEFA as Premier League rejects European Super League

Four of Big Six have committed to UEFA as Premier League rejects European Super League

Next Video
How have UEFA and other organisations responded to new European Super League plans?

How have UEFA and other organisations responded to new European Super League plans?

Related videos

Top