Four of Big Six have committed to UEFA as Premier League rejects European Super League

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham have all pledged their commitment to the existing competitions they play in, while the Premier League has rejected the European Super League concept following Thursday’s European Court of Justice ruling.

On Thursday, judges said UEFA rules blocking the formation of a new competition, such as the European Super League, were contrary to EU law – but added that the competition may still not be approved.

The Premier League said: “The ruling does not endorse the so-called ‘European Super League’ and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept.

