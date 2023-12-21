How have UEFA and other organisations responded to new European Super League plans?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

UEFA, The Premier League, The FA and many European football clubs have responded to new propsals for a European Super League.

Organisers behind the failed European Super League have revealed plans for a new competition that features promotion and relegation.

It comes after judges said UEFA rules blocking the formation of such a competition were contrary to EU law.

The initial plan for a European Super League was met with widespread fury when it was announced in April 2021 and included Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City.

00:00 – UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully blocking European Super League

01:24 – A22 proposal

03:15 – Pep Guardiola reaction

03:53 – Manchester United response

04:29 – Unai Emery reaction

05:30 – The Premier League and FA statements

07:03 – Sky’s Geraint Hughes provides updates

08:27 – UEFA President response

09:23 – Backlash to A22 proposals

11:07 – PSG president comments

12:30 – ‘British clubs will be unable to join by law’

14:54 – FIFA statement

15:30 – Atletico Madrid statement

16:00 – Bayern Munich comments

16:30 – Big moment for football say Barcelona and Real Madrid presidents

18:25 – Inter Milan statement

