Luis Guilhermes First West Ham Interview 🇧🇷⚒️ | Exclusive

Watch Luis Guilherme’s exclusive first interview as a Hammer, where he shares his excitement for joining West Ham United.

The 18-year-old has joined West Ham United from Palmeiras on a five-year contract.

Luis Guilherme is considered one of the most exciting prospects in South American football and has already made 40 senior appearances for Palmeiras, won the Brazilian Série A title, played in the Copa Libertadores, and been capped by his country at Under-20 level.

#westham #premierleague #brasileirão

