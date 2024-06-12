Wayne Rooney: My Euro 2004 journey | Episode 1

In a new series of Football Daily specials, Wayne Rooney recalls his incredible impact as an England teenager at Euro 2004. Rooney talks to Darren Fletcher about breaking into the England squad at the age of 17 and turning up to his first training camp with painted toenails.

Wayne Rooney: My Euro 2004 | Episode 1