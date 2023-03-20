Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics

Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics

Luis Garcias BEST Anfield Goals | Boss headers, European classics
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Shaws Volley & Defoes Curler! 🔥 Top 5 Goals v Italy | Top 5 | England

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Ahead of Liverpool FC Legends taking on Celtic Legends at Anfield this weekend for the LFC Foundation, take a trip down memory lane with Spaniard Luis Garcia and some of his best goals for the Reds, ahead of his return this weekend.

Never miss a moment, and get full-match replays of every Liverpool game, only on LFCTV GO, and get it FREE for a month, use code GOFREE23. Visit https://bit.ly/3dmZQC9

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Southgate JOINS IN training as Saka, Kane and England stars warm up for Italy clash ©️UEFA 2023

Southgate JOINS IN training as Saka, Kane and England stars warm up for Italy clash ©️UEFA 2023

Next Video
Shaws Volley & Defoes Curler! 🔥 Top 5 Goals v Italy | Top 5 | England

Shaws Volley & Defoes Curler! 🔥 Top 5 Goals v Italy | Top 5 | England

Related videos

Top