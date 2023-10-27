Home Highlights Livingston 0-2 Dundee | Shaughnessy Scores Twice In Three Minutes! | cinch Premiership

Livingston 0-2 Dundee | Shaughnessy Scores Twice In Three Minutes! | cinch Premiership

Livingston 0-2 Dundee | Shaughnessy Scores Twice In Three Minutes! | cinch Premiership
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

THREE FROM THREE at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 | Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 | Premier League Highlights

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Two goals within three minutes from Joe Shaughnessy gave Dundee the win against Livingston.

Subscribe to the SPFL YouTube here!: http://goo.gl/jq3jXN
Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/spflofficial
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/spfl & https://twitter.com/spflnews

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP CONTENT AVAILABILITY INFORMATION – GOALS FROM SATURDAY’S MATCHES WILL BE AVAILABLE IN THE UK & IRELAND FROM 6PM ON SUNDAY.
GOALS FROM ALL OTHER MATCHDAYS WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW WORLDWIDE FROM MIDNIGHT AFTER THE MATCH.

The SPFL is the leading sporting competition in Scotland, covering the top 42 football teams in the country. Subscribe to the official SPFL YouTube channel to make sure you catch all the best bits from Scottish league football. Scottish football is famous for passionate and exciting matches featuring top teams like Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and Dundee United.

The top league is called the Scottish Premiership. Below the top level, there are a further three leagues — the Scottish Championship, Scottish League 1 and Scottish League 2.

Previous Video
Chelsea 0-2 Brentford | HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League 2023/24

Chelsea 0-2 Brentford | HIGHLIGHTS | Premier League 2023/24

Next Video
THREE FROM THREE at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 | Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 | Premier League Highlights

THREE FROM THREE at Stamford Bridge! 🤩 | Chelsea 0 Brentford 2 | Premier League Highlights

Related videos

Top