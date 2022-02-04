Home TV Show News and Interviews Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan

Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan

Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 14 February 2022

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch live as Jürgen Klopp & a first team player speak to the media ahead of the UEFA Champions League tie in Milan.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Use the code 2122GOFREE to get your first month FREE! https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
Live Training: Reds warm up for Champions League tie | Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Live Training: Reds warm up for Champions League tie | Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Next Video
Bundesliga Highlights Show

Bundesliga Highlights Show – 14 February 2022

Related videos

Top