Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Live Training: Reds warm up for Champions League tie | Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Live Training: Reds warm up for Champions League tie | Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Live Training: Reds warm up for Champions League tie | Inter Milan vs Liverpool
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Watch live as the Reds continue their preparations at the AXA Training Centre, before flying to Italy for the first leg of their Champions League encounter in Milan.

Get full-match replays, exclusive training access and so much more on LFCTV GO. Use the code 2122GOFREE to get your first month FREE! https://www.liverpoolfc.com/watch

Enjoy more content and get exclusive perks in our Liverpool FC Members Area, click here to find out more: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

Subscribe now to Liverpool FC on YouTube, and get notified when new videos land: https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

#Liverpool #LFC

Previous Video
The Premier Leagues Primary Predator! | All The Goals: Diego Costa

The Premier Leagues Primary Predator! | All The Goals: Diego Costa

Next Video
Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan

Liverpools Champions League press conference | Inter Milan

Related videos

Top