Liverpool v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfPost matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Roma v Inter Full Match – Serie A | 6 May 2023 Next Video Cremonese-Spezia 2-0 | Hosts secure win in massive six-pointer: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Roma v Inter Full Match – Serie A | 6 May 2023 19 icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 309 icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Leeds United Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 530 icon Watch LaterAdded AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 6 May 2023 466 icon Watch LaterAdded The Big Interview: Roberto Di Matteo 411 icon Watch LaterAdded Premier League Preview – 5 May 2023 467