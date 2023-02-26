Home Highlights (UK Only) Liverpool climb into the top six! | Liverpool 2-0 Wolves | Premier League Highlights

Highlights from the Premier League where Liverpool moved to within six points of the Premier League’s top four as second-half goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah guided them to a 2-0 win over a stubborn Wolves side at Anfield.

