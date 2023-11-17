Liechtenstein vs Portugal Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 16 November 2023 IntroSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video BREAKING: Everton handed 10-point deduction by Premier League for FFP violations Next Video Georgia vs Scotland Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 16 November 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded UEFA European Qualifier Highlights Show – 16 November 2023 198 icon Watch LaterAdded Georgia vs Scotland Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 16 November 2023 316 icon Watch LaterAdded Cyprus vs Spain Full Match – European Qualifiers 2024 | 16 November 2023 329 icon Watch LaterAdded Full Match: Chelsea v Manchester City | ChelseaTV 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Barcelona vs Alaves Full Match – LaLiga | 12 November 2023 1.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 12 November 2023 6K