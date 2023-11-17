Home News and Interviews BREAKING: Everton handed 10-point deduction by Premier League for FFP violations

BREAKING: Everton handed 10-point deduction by Premier League for FFP violations

Everton have been docked 10 points for violating financial rules.

The club has expressed shock and disappointment.

They plan to appeal the ruling.

