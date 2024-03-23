Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool LFC Legends Press Conference: Sven-Goran Eriksson & John Barnes | Liverpool vs Ajax

LFC Legends Press Conference: Sven-Goran Eriksson & John Barnes | Liverpool vs Ajax

LFC Legends Press Conference: Sven-Goran Eriksson & John Barnes | Liverpool vs Ajax
Watch as two members of the Liverpool FC management team, alongside Matt Parish from the LFC Foundation speak to the media ahead of the Reds’ annual Legends game, presented by AXA in association with Forever Reds.

