Leicester City’s Road To The Final | FA Cup 2020-21
Leicester City’s Road To The Final | FA Cup 2020-21

Leicester City are in the Emirates FA Cup Final for the first time since 1969! Inspired performances from Youri Tielemans, Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi have turned the Foxes’ dream in to a reality.

